Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting south of the Colorado State Fairgrounds near Jackson Street and Mesa Avenue Tuesday night.

Captain Kenny Rider said a 43-year-old man is dead after he showed up at a house on Jackson Street asking the people who lived there if they have seen the police.

According to Captain Rider, he said no. Then he loaded his gun in front of them and said “I know they are looking for me so I am looking for them.” The neighbors then called police.

A female officer was in the area and stayed in her patrol car when he pulled a gun on her, according to Pueblo Police. Captain Rider says when officers arrived three officers shot at the suspect.

A witness said the man shot first but Captain Rider says the circumstances are still under investigation. Police are still investigating if the suspect pulled the trigger.

No officers were hurt and those involved are on routine administrative leave.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting.

