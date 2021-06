PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A deadly crash occurred late Sunday night near the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West.

A 38-year-old man on a 2018 Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 50 at a high rate of speed. Pueblo Police say he did not slow down and hit the back of a 2008 Dodge pickup truck.

That man died on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.