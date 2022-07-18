COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near I-25 and South Tejon Street.

The crash occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say a Yamaha dirt bike was driving south on Tejon Street when a car traveling north turned left to enter the interstate. As the car made the left turn, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response responded, but the motorcyclist died on scene.

Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation. Roadways in the area were shut down, and traffic was affected while the investigation was underway.