Deadly driving continues in El Paso County and law enforcement agencies have had enough

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Within the past three years, El Paso County has had some of the highest numbers of traffic-related deaths in the state. Now, local law enforcement agencies are trying to reverse this trend.

“We know how busy traffic is in El Paso County and we are only getting bigger and getting more cars on the roadway,” said Lt. Shannon Snuggs with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In 2020, El Paso County recorded 84 traffic-related deaths – the highest in Colorado.

2019 saw 66 such deaths and another 81 in 2018.

“We’ve got to be more patient and take our time and you’re going to get there, I promise, if you drive safely,” Snuggs said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said certain stretches of I25 are a constant problem – especially for their Gold Hill and Falcon divisions.

The three locations with the highest rate of injury in the Gold Hill Division are:

– 1-25 & W Cimarron

– 1-25 & Uintah

– I-25 & Bijou

“The intersections along the interstate are consistently in our top five crash locations within those two divisions,” said Snuggs.

Earlier this month, law enforcement agencies including CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol cracked down on bad driving along the interstate.

In less than nine hours, and in the middle of the day, they pulled over three drunk drivers. They also cited several people driving faster than 90 MPH. One driver was clocked at 102 MPH.

“We are not trying to go out there and write a bunch of tickets, we want to change the driving behavior in El Paso County,” said Snuggs.

Penalties vary depending on what violations drivers commit, including thousands of dollars in fines and potential jail. If that isn’t enough to give you pause, officers want to remind you, you’re not the only one on the road.

“We’re saving lives if we can drive safely and slow down,” said Snuggs.