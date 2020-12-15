Deadly crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West Monday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 50 at Swallows road.

A trooper said a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Lisel Weidenborner from Pueblo West was turning left from westbound Highway 50 onto Swallows road when it pulled out in front of a 2009 Ford F-350 traveling eastbound on Highway 50. The F-350 collided into the side of the Chrysler causing both vehicles to go off the eastbound shoulder of Highway 50.

Weidenborner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The occupants of the Ford were taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Thomas DeAntonio by calling the Pueblo Regional Communications Center at (719)544-2424.