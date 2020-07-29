Deadly crash on Highway 24 in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. — A fatal crash closed Highway 24 for a few hours Tuesday evening in El Paso County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported between Garrett Road and Constitution Avenue just after 5 p.m.

EB just now opened up and WB is now closed. #TrafficAlert: Avoid the area and #MoveOver when responders need to get through to help. https://t.co/uY2LWx4Jly — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 29, 2020

State Patrol believe a GMC pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Ford Explorer head-on. The driver of the Explorer died, a man passed away on scene.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other people in the Explorer were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Troopers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.