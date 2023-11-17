(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said one person has died after a crash in eastern El Paso County on Friday afternoon, Nov. 17.

According to CSP, the first call came in just after 3:20 p.m. on Friday about a two-car crash at Highway 94 and Peyton Highway. CSP said the vehicle that apparently caused the crash was a white Ford dually pickup with a horse trailer, and the other vehicle involved was an SUV.

Troopers tell FOX21 that the driver of the SUV has died, and other passengers have critical injuries. The area will be closed for several hours as CSP investigates.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) wrote on X, (formally known as Twitter) just after 4:40 p.m. for drivers in the area to give law enforcement and medical crews room to work safely, and to use alternate routes.

