COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating a deadly crash on I-25 Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and officers were called to northbound Interstate 25 south of exit 149. The investigation showed that a pickup truck pulling a trailer lost control and collided with another car. One of the involved drivers died on the scene.

Northbound I-25 will be shut down at the N Nevada exit while the investigation is completed.