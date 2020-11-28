Deadly crash: Car hits pedestrian on South Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was killed Friday evening when they were hit by a car in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Uintah Street.
Colorado Springs Police Officers closed all southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m.
The section of SB Academy Boulevard between San Miguel Street and Uintah Street will be closed for several hours.
The CSPD Major Crash Unit is responding to the scene. At this point, CSPD has reported all parties are cooperating with the investigation.
This article will be updated.