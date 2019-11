COLORADO SPRINGS – Officers are investigating a single-car crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Aeroplaza Drive and Astrozon Blvd. The Range Rover crashed into a tree and at least one person has been confirmed dead.

Here is a look at the fatal crash near the intersection of Aeroplaza Dr. and Astrozon Blvd. Road in eastern Colorado Springs. There is a road closure in the area so expect delays. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/6lGOaw7mIO — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 6, 2019

Officers have blocked off part of the roadway as they investigate and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated with any new information.