(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the afternoon of Monday, July 17 at the Sonic Drive-In off North Chelton Road near the intersection with East Platte Avenue.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

According to CSPD, just before 2 p.m. on Monday, there was an altercation at the Sonic Drive-In between two or three people. Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article with more information as it comes in.