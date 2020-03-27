Daytime lane closures on I-25 for survey work

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for emergency responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.
Work on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s safety-critical construction projects has been adjusted.
Survey work on I-25, originally scheduled for overnight hours, has been shifted to daytime hours. Daytime hours will provide a safer work zone for crews in light of the reduced traffic volumes.
Drivers will see survey crews working along Interstate-25 for survey of pavement markings, pavement profile, and center median of I-25 needed to advance the project design. Overnight single I-25 lane closures previously scheduled have been modified to daytime work.
Daily closures will be Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Friday, 7 a.m. to Noon.
Speed reductions to 55 mph will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.
Dates of work are weather permitting.
Northbound or Southbound I-25 Single Lane Closures
7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, Mar. 30, Tuesday, Mar. 31 and Wednesday, Apr. 1
- Single northbound lane and median closure
- I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (Milepost 127 to 135)
7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, Apr. 2 and 7 a.m. – Noon, Friday, Apr. 3
- Single southbound or northbound lane and median closure
- I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and US 85/87 Overpass (Milepost 135.50 to 136)
PROJECT INFORMATION:
I-25 Safety Improvement project is part of Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program Grant and includes:
- Replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard
- Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing outside guardrails
- Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5‐mile segment
- Installation of median barriers the entire length of this corridor
- Work on four bridges along the corridor and
- Installation of I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with CO 16
Collectively, this work to the I-25 corridor will significantly improve safety through reduction in accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Replacement of bridges which have exceeded their useful life, as well as work to minor bridges along the corridor, will reduce scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and repairs on these infrastructure assets. In addition, introduction of I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the CO 16 interchange will contribute to greater efficiency of vehicular movement. Undertaking these improvements to I-25 will effectively improve mobility and safety outcomes along one of the state’s busiest interstate corridors while concurrently ensuring economic vitality provided by this crucial north to south route is maintained.
REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!