Daycare owner, employees arrested on child abuse charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three people have been arrested, following the case of the Colorado Springs daycare that was recently shut down by the state.

Carla Faith, 58, owner of the daycare Play Mountain Place and several other properties arrested Monday on child abuse charges.

Employees Christina Swauger and Katelynne Nelson were also arrested.

DHS and Colorado Springs officers raided Play Mountain Place on November 13 the facility was immediately shut down.

Investigators found that 26 children and all under three were concealed behind what police called a “false wall.”

Court documents show that Faith is now was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one felony count of attempting to influence a public servant.

Nelson also faced charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Parents who had children at Faith’s facilities spoke to FOX21 before the arrests, expressed concerns.

“Hindsight I’m like, God why didn’t I question more?” Sherry MacWilliam said. “A puppy mill for toddlers is what she was running.”

“She fooled a lot of people,” said Melissa Sullivan. “When you talked to her you believed what she was telling you.”

“Because all those nice properties and everything you have were built on lies,” said Kayla Shaw. “I hope she gets what she deserves. “

DHS recommends parents check Colorado Shines is a website system that monitors and early learning programs. Parents can view information on licensing and complaint history.

Faith is being held on a $3,000 bond. No word yet on a court date.