Day two of Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County mother who was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, will be in court for the second day in a row for a preliminary hearing.

Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew.

Although Suzanne Morphew’s body has not yet been recovered, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said on May 5, 2021, “Our belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

Morphew is in the Chaffee County Jail without bail and awaiting trial. Iris Eytan and Dru Neilsen are his attorneys. Morphew was arrested in May of 2021, nearly a year to the day of Suzanne’s disappearance. He faces the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

FOX21’s Lauren Scharf is tweeting, live, during Tuesday’s hearing. You can follow her updates by clicking here.