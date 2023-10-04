'Day in the Life' of a Colorado Springs firefighter with Station 4

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Loving Living Local Host Nova was invited to Station 4 of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to experience being a firefighter for the day.

Captain David Broch of Station 4 gave Nova a small taste of what it’s like to be a firefighter in Colorado Springs, letting him experience a handful of training drills. Some of the drills included forcible entry, the hose pull and even fitting Nova with the oxygen apparatus.

Courtesy: Loving Living Local

Anyone who is thinking about joining CSFD can find out more information at coloradosprings.gov/fire.