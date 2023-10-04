'Day in the Life' of a Colorado Springs firefighter with Station 4

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Loving Living Local Host Nova was invited to Station 4 of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to experience being a firefighter for the day.
Captain David Broch of Station 4 gave Nova a small taste of what it’s like to be a firefighter in Colorado Springs, letting him experience a handful of training drills. Some of the drills included forcible entry, the hose pull and even fitting Nova with the oxygen apparatus.
Anyone who is thinking about joining CSFD can find out more information at coloradosprings.gov/fire.