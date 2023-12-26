(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Pockets of Southern Colorado saw impacts from a storm that rolled through the day after Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

On Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Megan Montero said a Blizzard Warning remained in effect for sections of northern El Paso County, while other parts of the viewing area had sunny skies and calm conditions.

Below, you can scroll through a slideshow to see how varied Tuesday’s conditions were:

Courtesy: Hanson Hot Springs Spas Monument Cam, photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Courtesy: Phil Long Ford in Motor City Colorado Springs Skyline Cam, photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Summit Cam, photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Courtesy: CSU Pueblo Cam, photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Courtesy: Holladay Grace Roofing Woodland Park Cam, photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Winter travel conditions were seen up north on Tuesday, while down south near I-25 the sun was out, similar to what Pueblo also saw. Snowfall will decrease throughout the day, with northern El Paso County, Teller County, and the Eastern Plains seeing the biggest impacts.

The other story on Tuesday was the wind, which is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening with potential gusts up to 50 mph in parts of Colorado Springs.

