Day 9: Protests continue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Protests continued in Colorado Springs for the ninth consecutive day, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

A ‘protest of praise’ is planned at 6:00 p.m., where churches plan to come together, pray, and march from Acacia Park and finish at the police station.

FOX21’s Courtney Fromm will have updates throughout the day.

Warning: Videos and photos may contain profanity.

Sunday evening will be the last night of curfew for the city, unless the city chooses to extend it.

The curfew, issued by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which started Wednesday June 3. It’s set to end Monday June 8.

Stay with FOX21 for protest coverage in Colorado Springs.