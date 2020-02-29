Day 33: Search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch continues

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing from his Fountain-area home since January 27, 2020.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Day 33 in the search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, the El Paso County Sheriff’s office told FOX21 they are actively searching in the area of Highway 105 and Highway 83 on Saturday.

On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office postponed the search two hours after they announced that they would be searching for Gannon Stauch.

UPDATE: The search for Gannon expected to be tomorrow has been postponed. @EPCSheriff

said they'll keep us in the loop when the search happens. #FINDGANNON #BringGannonHome https://t.co/SLy2lszd1t — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) February 28, 2020 Friday update via @LaurenScharfTV

On Wednesday, a Metro Crime Unit was seen parked outside the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security. Crews carried out tools that looked like tripods, set ladders, toolboxes, and traffic cones.

The Sheriff’s Office said throughout this investigation, that it’s a very fluid investigation and it could change at any minute of the day.

11-year-old Gannon has been missing since Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend’s home in their suburban neighborhood just southeast of Colorado Springs.

There have been 801 tips in regards to Gannon reported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information please call the EPCSO at 719-520-6666.