Day 3 Barry Morphew’s Preliminary Hearing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — For the third day since charges were filed against Barry Morphew for allegedly killing his wife Suzanne, prosecutors outlined their investigation in court during a preliminary hearing.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing over Mother’s Day weekend in 2020. During a press conference in May 2021, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”



Morphew has a four-day preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing is a legal process to challenge the state’s case for prosecution and is intended to protect people from unsupported criminal charges. The judge must find probable cause for the existing charges before moving forward with an arraignment and a trial.

Morphew will be in court on Monday morning at 8 a.m. Three witnesses have taken the stand including Commander Alex Walker (lead investigator) with Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and former investigator with the 11th Judicial District Attorney Office, FBI Agent Kenneth Harris, and former FBI Agent Johnny Grusing. To catch up on the details revealed in court review FOX21’s previous stories:

Morphew was arrested without incident on May 5. Morphew hired two attorney’s Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen. Morphew has maintained his innocence. Morphew faces seven charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

