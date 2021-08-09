Day 1 of the preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A four-day preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew began Monday morning at the Chaffee County Courthouse.

His wife Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.

Morphew stands accused of Suzanne’s murder and is currently in custody in Chaffee County and awaiting trial. His defense attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Neilsen,

Morphew was arrested in May of 2021, nearly a year to the day of Suzanne’s disappearance. He faces seven charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

A preliminary hearing is intended to protect people from unsupported criminal charges. The judge will decide whether there is enough probable cause for the case to go forward.

This article will be updated throughout the day so check back for the latest information.