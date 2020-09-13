Daughter of missing man speaks about his disappearance 5 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been five years to the day, when a Colorado Springs man was reported missing by his family, now his oldest daughter is talking to FOX21 about her dad, and what she misses most.



59-year-old Martin Hobson was last seen on September 7, 2015 in a southeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood, where he lived.

Days later on September 12, 2015 Martin’s family members reported him missing. Cold Case detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department continue to search for answers.



Martin’s oldest daughter, Precious Hobson, remembers when her father went missing.

“I was at home getting ready to go to a Labor Day barbecue and my mom had called me and she told me that my dad was missing,” said Precious Hobson, daughter of Martin Hobson.

Still detectives say there has been no trace. They add, Martin was last seen in the neighborhood near Newton Drive and Chelton Road where he lived.

“We really don’t know what happened to him definitively at all, it is suspicious hes been missing for that amount of time,” said Rachel Cruz-Rodgers, a Detective with Colorado Springs Police Department.

Precious said her family is just looking for closure and answers into her father’s disappearance.

“It gets hard, it does especially right now when it comes to his anniversary time of him going missing, I think its probably the hardest,” said Precious.

Martin has a medical condition which requires regular medication. If you have seen Martin or have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.