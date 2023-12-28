(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new Torchy’s Tacos is coming to town and is set to open in the New Year.

The new Powers location at 3015 New Center Point, #150 will host its Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 24 with the ribbon-cutting ceremony set to begin at 9:45 a.m. followed by the doors officially opening to the public at 10.

According to Torchy’s Tacos, the first 100 guests will get “free queso for a year” along with a Torchy’s Tacos t-shirt. See the Facebook event for more information.

The other Torchy’s Tacos location in Colorado Springs is off Interquest Parkway and opened in October of 2021.