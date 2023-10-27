(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office) told FOX21 News on Friday morning, Oct. 27, that “No such records exist” in regard to former Falcon School District 49 board member Ivy Liu after her arrest earlier this year over an apparent renter dispute, according to previously obtained arrest documents.

On Thursday night, Oct. 26, Liu sent FOX21 a statement from her lawyer at Gasper Law Group regarding the case, which detailed it had been dismissed. “Following Ms. Liu’s arrest on September 30, 2023, the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against her, and her case was dismissed by nolle prosequi on October 26, 2023.” Nolle prosequi is a Latin term meaning “to be unwilling to pursue.”

The news comes after Liu was scheduled for a Return Filing of Charges hearing on Thursday. The DA’s Office provided a response to FOX21 on the matter stating, “No such records exist with respect to Ms. Liu.”

Liu’s lawyer gave further clarification on the case and wrote, “The magistrate issued an order that Ms. Liu’s records be sealed and Ms. Liu be authorized to “properly reply that no such records exist with respect to [her].”

In our previous coverage, Liu denied all allegations against her and told FOX21, “These are false charges, based on untrue allegations, and I will be found not guilty at trial.”

Liu’s lawyer also previously asserted to FOX21 that the incident was a justified act of self-defense and stated, “We believe these allegations are false and we will fight these charges vigorously in court.” According to Liu’s lawyer, she was previously facing charges of Felony Menacing, Second-Degree Criminal Tampering, and False Imprisonment.