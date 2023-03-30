(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An upcoming hearing scheduled for the alleged Club Q shooter has moved forward an hour on Friday, March 31, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office).

The DA’s Office tweeted on Thursday, March 30, that the Motions/Status Conference set for Friday, was moved to 4 p.m.

In our previous coverage on the preliminary hearing for the alleged Club Q shooter, it was announced that the hearing set for this Friday was expected to discuss the release of surveillance video, however, the DA’s Office told FOX21News.com it could not discuss the specifics of the hearing.

The alleged Club Q shooter is facing 323 charges in relation to the shooting that occurred in November of 2022. The shooting claimed the lives of five people and injured several others.

An arraignment date for the alleged Club Q shooter has been set for Tuesday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

FOX21 News will cover Friday’s hearing and any developments.