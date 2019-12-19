Dancers for a Day shine on stage despite challenges

COLORADO SPRINGS — Since 2010 the Colorado Ballet Society has been sharing the stage with youngsters in the community who are facing challenges that may hold them back from dancing.

The program was started by a former student. It’s called Dancer for a Day.

These children get to join the performers on stage during their annual performance of The Nutcracker.

They get to do their hair, wear a costume, and most importantly the opportunity to shine.

More than 150 performers from the Colorado Youth Ballet and Colorado Ballet Society will take the stage in The Nutcracker happening this weekend.

The shows are Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Saturday-Monday, Dec. 21-23 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. at Ent Center for the Arts 5225 N. Nevada Ave in Colorado Springs.

Tickets are $18, $28, and $35 are available by check, cash, or credit card through the Ent Center box office (719-255-3232) and online through their website and the venue’s website.