(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Pueblo West middle school teacher who is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault on a student has been terminated, according to Pueblo County School District 70 (D70).

The identity of the teacher has not been released. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said its office had been notified in late November of allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” between a 47-year-old teacher and a student, and an investigation was launched.

The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave on Nov. 28 by D70 officials and was recommended for immediate termination. PCSO said detectives and D70 officials are investigating the case, and a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

In an update sent out by D70 on Dec. 22, the district said the teacher had officially been terminated. No other details have been released on the investigation.