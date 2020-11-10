D60 to transition to distance learning

PUEBLO, CO – Pueblo School District 60 has made the decision to move to distance learning due to the extremely high incidence of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Beginning on Wednesday, November 11, all D60 high schools will transition to distance learning instruction. Students in grades PreK-8 will also transition to distance learning following Thanksgiving Break on Monday, November 30.

“With more and more student cohorts and staff needing to quarantine, our school system has been significantly strained. We are unable to provide the necessary coverage to continue to operate our schools and provide in-person instruction to our students,” Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said. “Although our schools have done a stellar job in implementing health and safety processes which have been effective in containing and minimizing the spread of COVID-19, surging infection rates from the community continue to negatively impact our schools.”

According to D60, since the beginning of the school year, each student has been issued their own technology device to allow them to receive instruction and submit work remotely from home.

“Our district has been proactive in providing a technology device to every student, and our teachers and other staff are better prepared than ever to deliver quality instruction during distance learning” added Macaluso. “We will continue to serve our students and our community to the best of our ability.”

The district anticipates the shift to distance learning will be in effect through the end of the first semester.