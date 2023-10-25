(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso of Pueblo School District 60 (D60) has announced she will retire next summer after a career spanning more than 30 years at D60.

For the past eight years, Macaluso has served as Superintendent for the District and prior to that, she also served in several other roles at D60 including; teacher, instructional coach, elementary and middle school principal, and executive director.

Macaluso made the announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 24 during the D60 Board of Education meeting and said she would retire effective July 1, 2024, receiving a standing ovation.

“This announcement comes with a deep sense of gratitude to the District and the Pueblo community for shaping my life and greatly contributing to the person I am today,” said Macaluso. “It was gratitude, together with a desire to similarly serve others, that inspired me to dedicate my life and career to the children of this District.”

Macaluso noted several successes at the District during her time as Superintendent including; the award-winning facilities master plan that led to the passage of a $218 million bond, the District’s response to the pandemic and remote learning platform, and increased teacher and staff pay, just to name a few.

“But I must say that I am most proud that collectively, and with a sense of unity, we have made tremendous strides toward advancing educational equity,” Macaluso said. “Through diligence, compassion and relentless dedication, we have successfully broken any correlation between race, poverty and achievement, as witnessed by the fact that some of our highest poverty schools are now ‘Performance’ schools and others have moved off the accountability clock.”

For 31 years Macaluso has not only served in several different roles at the District, but also under four different Boards of Education.

“And she has accomplished everything every one of those boards has asked of her, and more,” Board Member Barb Clementi said. “With, of course, every member of the District, I would like to personally thank Superintendent Macaluso for the dedication she’s exhibited for her 31 years, and I don’t think it’s possible to overstate the admiration and respect I have for her and all that she’s accomplished for our students, our District and our entire community.”

With Macaluso’s announcement to retire, the D60 Board of Education will begin the search for her successor.