D60 launches mobile app for students, families

PUEBLO, Colo. — District 60 has rolled out a new mobile app for iPhone and Android devices for families and students in Pueblo.

Students and families can gain immediate access to all that’s going on in the district and its network of more than 30 schools.

The app will display news along with calendars, lunch menus, bus routes, school directories, school alerts, and more.

Parents can also gain access to a student’s grades and attendance.

“We are excited to enter the next stage of the informational age by providing our families with a resource tool that makes keeping connected to the district and our schools so much easier and more convenient,” said D60 Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse. “It truly is a ‘one-stop-shop’ designed to keep our families, students and stakeholders informed and up-to-date on all the exciting developments in our district and at our schools.

The free mobile app is available for download from both the Apple and Google Play stores by searching for Pueblo D60 or Pueblo School District 60.