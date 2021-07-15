D60 closes Carlile Elementary School citing safety concerns

PUEBLO, Colo. — The impending complete failure of Carlile Elementary School’s antiquated Heating,

Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, and severe damage to the building’s tile roof, has

necessitated emergency closure of the school. The cost of the repairs would be $25 million.

The recommendation to close the building due to safety concerns was made by Superintendent Charlotte

Macaluso, and unanimously approved by the District 60 Board of Education during a Special Meeting

Thursday.

Bob Lawson, Executive Director of Facilities and Construction Management, told the board that following

a slate of recent rain-heavy thunderstorms, it was discovered that Carlile’s roof had been severely

damaged, with a host of leaks detected throughout the building. Many areas of the tile roof had become dislodged, leaving the tiles unsecured, loose and shifting.

An assessment by a contractor indicated that the whole of the tile roof section would have to be replaced, as

would a number of roof trusses. With the cost of the trusses figured in, as much as $1.5 million would be

needed to rectify the deficiencies.

In addition to the roof issues, D60 Facilities staff discovered a host of serious issues within the building’s

HVAC and boiler set-up. This led to a Steam and HVAC Study by engineer consultants Cator, Ruma and

Associates.

According to that Study, the existing steam distribution system is at the end of its useful life and remains

incomplete failure mode. As such, “It poses a significant threat to students, teachers and maintenance

staff. It is recommended the existing steam heating piping, furnaces, steam coils and all associated

components be demolished in their entirety and replaced with a new heating system.”

With all of the piping components at imminent risk of failure, “Neglecting to replace the piping system will

likely result in catastrophic failure, causing physical harm and/or loss of heat,” according to the report.

Replacement of the distribution system – which would require extensive asbestos abatement and

demotion of the interior of the school, necessitating a full renovation of the building to meet all occupancy

codes – would come at a cost of $15 million to $18 million.

With plumbing and foundation issues also a factor, the full cost of a renovation could reach $25 million.

By comparison, the new state-of-the-art Sunset Park Elementary will be constructed at a cost of $24

million.

Also nearing the end of their expected life are Carlile’s steam boilers, with the engineers noting that

steam heating is no longer a common heating method in schools due to increased safety concerns. To

rectify the situation, the engineers recommend construction of a complete plant consisting of air

separator, expansion tank, pumps, and building automation system controls.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, families interested in attending any school other than Columbian will be allowed

to complete a School Choice application through the D60 Website. A link to that application has been

sent, via email, to all Carlile families.

Those Carlile families whose student(s) will be attending Columbian do not need to take any further

action, as enrollment will be automatic. Transportation to Columbian for those families who live within the

present Carlile boundary would be provided.

As Columbian has a maximum capacity of 491 students, with well under 300 currently enrolled, the

school can easily accommodate all Carlile students who elect to attend the school. No existing program at

Columbian would be displaced as a result of the influx of new students.

As for Carlile’s autism program, plans are in place transfer that program to Bessemer Academy, which

has available space, equipment, and resources to accommodate the program and provide for its students.

The Carlile autism program staff would transition to Bessemer Academy, which is home to an all-inclusive

playground that is ideal for students with autism.

“As I walked away from a meeting with the staff, I did so with a very full heart,” Superintendent Macaluso

said. “I told Mr. DeCesaro, who was at that meeting, ‘If we could only capture the love and positive culture

of Carlile and document it in some way, we could use it as a guide to train others.’

“Carlile is comprised of dedicated staff members who work tirelessly toward the success of their scholars

and families they serve. I am confident that staff will continue to support our families in this transition. In

addition, the ThunderBolt family at Columbian is just that: a family that prides itself on maintaining an

environment that is nurturing and welcoming, and goes above and beyond to meet the needs of each

scholar, and sets high expectations for teaching and learning.”

As the board learned Thursday, the District’s Human Resources department will meet with Carlile staff

with the goal of transferring as many as possible to Columbian while finding other positions within the

District for employees not placed there.

“Everyone’s job is secure,” Executive Director of Human Resources Eric DeCesaro assured the board. “If

they don’t fit into the Columbian model, they will have several choices.”

With the emergency closure of Carlile, Principal Jimmie Pool will assume the Principalship at Columbian

Elementary, with the 189-member Carlile student body to be absorbed into that school. Principal Pool, a veteran educator, and administrator, is excited to continue his leadership at Columbian.

“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity,” said Principal Pool. “It will be exciting to welcome my

students from Carlile to Columbian and also get to know the families of the tight-knit Columbian

community. Thanks to former Principal Michelle Alcon-Montoya, Columbian has a solid foundation, and I

plan to work to continue that tradition, with the help of students and staff from both Carlile and

Columbian.”