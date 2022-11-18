(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, apologized to families and staff for not calling a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 18 on District 11’s Facebook page.

“When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular school day today was not the best,” Gaal said. “I appreciate the hard-working facilities teams who cleared the snow around buildings in D11 today. To our teachers who showed up for students, you have my gratitude for helping our students to continue with their learning, despite the weather. I’m also thankful for the students and families who got to school safely at regular times.”

Gaal said that better action plans are being developed. He also addressed the importance of safety for students and staff.

“I understand the decisions of parents and guardians who excuse their students during inclement weather if they don’t feel it is safe to travel to and from school,” Gaal said.