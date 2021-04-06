D11 summer school program hopes to fill academic gap created by pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rebounding from a rough year, Colorado Springs School District 11 is launching a program to help students get back on the right track after the pandemic. The Summer bridge program will target students in kindergarten thorugh 12th grade who teacher believe may have fallen behind.

According to District 11, academic gaps have been a trend for students all over the country due to the pandemic and Colorado Springs is no exception.

“Across the United States we have seen trends in increased ‘D’s and ‘F’ rates and increased academic gaps,” said Devra Ashby, Chief Communications Officer for District 11.

That’s why distrcit 11 is offering the Summer bridge program targeting K – 12 students.

The programs will run from June 7th through July 2nd and will meet 5 days a week in person. It’s funded mostly by state and federal covid relief for school districts.

Students will be able to participate in core curriculum and STEM classes to purusing creative opporunities like art and theater, plus coding classes.

A grab-n-go breakfast and lunch will be given to each student as well.

But it’s not just the academics that these programs focus on, they’re atering to students feeling a lot of isolation and depression due to the pandemic as well.

“We have a big focus on social-emotional wellness because if you are feeling anything of that nature, it’s really hard to learn at a pace that you need to be learning. So there will also be a social-emotional component to the day in the summer bridging opportunities.”

If a student’s teaher believes they’ve fallen behind or could use the xtra help, they could expect a tap on the shoulder but is voluntary if they want to enroll.

Most district 11 school are expected to participate in this program except those undergoing maintenance on premisis.

Special circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis for those that are not asked to be part of this program. Parents can reach out to their school’s staff to ask more about this program.

You can also go to the Colorado Springs District 11 Summer bridge program website for more information.