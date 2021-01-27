D11 says all Mitchell High School staff members will have to re-apply

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 sent a letter to all Mitchell High School staff and school members announcing that all teachers will have to re-apply for their jobs.

Dear Mitchell High School Families,

After much discussion with the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education, collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, and after several years of Mitchell High School being formally identified as a Priority Improvement school, according to state and district standards, we wanted to inform you of changes happening at Mitchell.

The District is implementing comprehensive changes at Mitchell High School. All Mitchell staff members have been notified of their release from current work assignments at the end of this school year. Mitchell staff members interested in staying at Mitchell for the 2021-2022 school year, will be required to go through a re-application process.

Moving forward, the District will engage Mitchell High School families on turnaround progress activities providing continued and enhanced success for Mitchell students.

Understandably, this news is challenging for the Mitchell family, however this was a carefully thought out decision made with our students’ best interests. We look forward to Mitchell High School being a showcase of innovation and high achievement. Thank you.

Yours in Partnership,

Dr. Michael J. Thomas, Superintendent

Mr. Daniel Hoff, Executive Director School Leadership

Colorado Springs School District 11

