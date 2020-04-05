D.I.Y. Mask from an old T-shirt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21’s Carly Moore tries to make a mask out of an old t-shirt.
All you need is a t-shirt, paper clip, scissors, measuring tape/ruler and a needle and thread or hot glue gun.
- Cut a sleeve off a t-shirt, but make sure you include the seam when you are cutting.
- Cut the sleeve up the seam, so that the sleeve tube is now a flat piece of fabric.
- Measure the sleeve about 7 inches or however long you think it might need to be to cover your face, trim off the excess sleeve fabric.
- Cut the collar off the shirt, again keeping the seam
- Fold the collar in half and cut each fold, so you have two half-circles
- Take the paperclip and unfold it, make it into a wide A-frame, it will support the bridge of your nose.
- Where the sleeve comes to a point, that part goes on your nose, fold that excess fabric beyond the seam over on top of the paperclip and stitch it in place. (Hot glue might also work)
- Now attach the two collar pieces to the narrow end of the sleeve by sewing or gluing. They will be what secures the mask behind your ear.
>> These instructions are from this link.
Here is a look at the finished product.
It took about 20 minutes to make that mask.
