Return to Learn: D-11 releases plan for upcoming school year

COLORADO SPRINGS — As districts navigate this uncertain time, District 11 – one of El Paso County’s biggest school districts announced their “Return To Learn” plan Friday.

The plan is subject to change depending on the current health data from El Paso County Public Health Department.

The Spanish version of the Return plan will be posted to www.d11.org/returntolearn by next week.

As of July 24, D-11 plans to open all PREK-12 schools the week of Aug. 17. That date could change depending on health data at that time from El Paso County Public Health. The district plans to be in communication with families over the next several weeks when plans may change.

Students in grades K-8 will have the option of attending school in-person Monday through Friday, or they may choose to “Inspire Online.”

The “Inspire Online” program is through the internet and students will be able to remain enrolled at their original school. Students opting into the “Inspire Online” program are asked to make the commitment to stay with the program until the end of the first quarter. Families may then evaluate and choose to stay with the program or have their child return to in-person learning. To enroll in the Inspire Online program, please contact the D11 Enrollment office at (719) 520-2297.

High school students will have the option of attending a “hybrid schedule” or opting into several online opportunities. To learn more about the hybrid schedule go to page 7 by clicking here.

District 11 is committed to supporting students’ social-emotional wellness and offering resources to ensure students transition back to school smoothly.