Custer County votes to drop all COVID restrictions and operate at 100% capacity

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Businesses in Custer County will now be able to operate at 100% capacity after county commissioners voted 2-1 to remove all COVID-19 restrictions.

This decision comes after Custer County Public Health Director Dr. Clifford Brown, said that it would be easier for the county to lift all restrictions rather than move on the COVID restriction dial from blue to green as hospitalizations in the county are down.

Since the start of the pandemic, Custer County, which has a population of about 4,700 people, has had 164 cases of Covid-19 and one reported COVID death.

“I believe we are being responsible,” Commissioner Tom Flower said. “I also believe the health of this state, this county, is more than just keeping everybody away from COVID, it’s also building the economy, giving them a chance, and getting the mental processes going again for our people to become more active and more productive.”

Commissioner Bill Canada, who was the dissenting vote, said he thought the move to reopen was irresponsible for the health and welfare of the counties’ citizens.

“I believe as a member of the public health board our due diligence here is to err on the side of caution.”

The commission agreed to revisit the issue every two weeks to track hospitalization data.

Custer Country, which is located west of Pueblo, will begin operating at full capacity immediately.