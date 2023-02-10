(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A Custer County Deputy is recovering after being injured in a crash with a driver who failed to yield at a stop sign on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to a post on the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Facebook page, Deputy Pete Elliot was on duty shortly before noon on Friday and driving a department issue vehicle.

CCSO said Deputy Elliot was heading east on Highway 115 in Fremont County when another vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at Mackenzie Avenue, hitting the Deputy’s car and one other vehicle.

CCSO said Deputy Elliot was the only one injured in the crash, and he was taken to St. Thomas More Emergency Department for his injuries. He was treated and released Friday afternoon.

CCSO said Deputy Elliot has six years of law enforcement experience, and recently transferred to Custer County.

“We are extremely grateful for the positive support from our community for Deputy Elliot,” reads the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, after they had initially asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers following the accident. “He will be recovering for a few days before being released to return to work.”

The at-fault driver was issued a summons for Careless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury.