Current drought in the state threatening agriculture resources

COLORADO SPRINGS— Milberger Farms in Pueblo sells a variety of vegetables, but the Pueblo Chile is their most sought out product.

“The corn is about done, pinto beans crops will be finished out in September, but most importantly, the chile crop will continue to grow and that’s were we will continue to concentrate the water on,” said owner, Shane Milberger.

However, according to latest drought monitor, the state is facing abnormally dry to drought conditions.

“Think back to last year we were actually drought free – so we were doing good with our rain with our snow pack and unfortunately we haven’t seen that continued rain,” said FOX21 Storm Team Meterologist Emily Rohler.

Milberger says his crops are safe – for now – but water conditions will change for him and others next month.

“We have plenty of water because all of our water is stored in the reservoir but come September, we will run out of water,” said Milberger.

However, he says the lack of water won’t affect his beloved chilies.

“We should be able to take all the water we do and concentrate on our chile to finish the chile crop out,” said Milberger.

Milberger went on to say cattle ranchers and other sectors of the agricultural industry will be mostly impacted.

“If you’re not doing a lot on your land this isn’t really affecting you too much at all there’s still lots of water on reserves but if you are trying to farm, that’s where you’re seeing those impacts,” Rohler said.

Milberger says curve balls like this thrown by mother nature is simply part of the industry.

“One thing about a farmer and one thing abut a rancher is we all know how to survive,” Milberger said.

Rohler says conditions for fall are looking to be warmer and says farmer will depend on this upcoming winter for next year’s harvest.

