CU, CSU will require all faculty, staff, students be vaccinated for fall semester

COLORADO – The University of Colorado and Colorado State University announced Wednesday they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff and students for the fall 2021 semester. The Colorado Community College Systems is not yet requiring vaccination for its students, faculty, and staff.

Colorado State University

CSU, which is mandating the vaccine requirement for both its Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses, said in a statement, “this action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines is clear and compelling, and it is in line with other typical, existing vaccine requirements for students on our campuses.

We believe it is also in keeping with the best guidance received from federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of returning to in-person learning as soon as possible – and to the fullest extent possible – under public health guidelines.”

University of Colorado Schools

In a tweet, the University of Colorado confirmed it will also require that all CU students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester 2021.

The University of Colorado will require that all CU students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester 2021. https://t.co/dzhQaUaqcP pic.twitter.com/s4UiPif6KP — University of Colorado (@CUSystem) April 28, 2021

CU issued this statement on Wednesday:

Our public institutions of higher education will require that all of our students, faculty and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations before the beginning of 2021 fall semester classes. We consulted with state and local health departments to inform this determination, as well as with the Governor’s Office and Colorado Department of Higher Education. The Department of Higher Education had encouraged this direction. The science around COVID-19 and vaccines is clear and compelling. Vaccines are good for public health, not only lowering rates of infection on our campuses, but also in the communities they call home. Vaccines will also allow on-campus students and faculty to resume their in-person experience that is critical to academic success and personal growth. As with our current vaccine requirements, campuses will allow for exemptions. Our institutions will communicate more detail to our respective campus communities in the days ahead. Other public institutions in Colorado are considering the issue and will communicate as necessary. University of Colorado

CSU will finalize its requirements during a board of governors meeting on May 6.

Colorado Community College Systems

Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia announced Wednesday CCS will continue following recommendations of health authorities but is not mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all students, faculty, and staff for the Fall 2021 semester.