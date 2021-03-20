CSU working to repair gas main break near Maizeland and Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS-A ruptured gas main causes a gas leak at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road and is complicating repairs already underway for a broken water main in the area.

At around 2:30 pm., Colorado Springs Utilities was working to fix a water main that broke Friday, flooding the area around the intersection. During the work, a piece of asphalt fell on a gas line, rupturing it.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Maizeland/Academy on a 4” gas leak. CSFD is assisting @CSUtilities with controlling the leak. This is the same area of the water main break from Friday pic.twitter.com/aAtnR6utRQ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 20, 2021

CSU says it was working to turn of service to the gas line at the time of this posting, estimating it could take several hours to get the gas line problem under control.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and safety of our crews,” said Natalie Watts, a senior communication specialists for CSU.

Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene to standby in case more help was needed.

The intersection was already closed through the weekend to complete the repairs on the water line, prompting the Utility to warn customers of dirty water.