(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is hosting an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 to discuss an upcoming construction project on North Academy Boulevard.

CSU staff will be available at the open house at Rocky Mountain Calvary Church at 4285 N. Academy Boulevard to talk about and answer questions about the project to improve the reliability of the water system in the area.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

CSU said the Academy corridor water valve replacement project is broken into three phases with phase one set to begin on April 24 and will impact N. Academy Blvd. from Maizeland Road to Austin Bluffs Parkway. CSU expects the first phase to last one month.

Area businesses will remain accessible during the work said CSU, but they are cautioning drivers to watch for construction zones and reduced speeds.