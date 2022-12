(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reported an electric outage in the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard just after 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

CSU tweeted that it was responding to the outage which affects about 2,200 customers. CSU is estimating the restoration of service between one and four hours. It is also urging caution when driving through stoplights that may be out.