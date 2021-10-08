CSU Pueblo student arrested for weapons violations posts bail

PUEBLO, Colo.– CSU Pueblo announced last night to staff, students and faculty that Robert Killis, a student arrested for weapons violations on campus, posted bail on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 9:30 p.m. and has been released.
Killis was arrested on Sept. 21., and since he has posted bail, a temporary civil protection order and a no-trespass on campus warning has been issued for him to prevent his presence on campus and other university-owned and leased property.
CSU Pueblo says that should Killis be spotted on campus, 9-1-1 should be called.