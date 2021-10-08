CSU Pueblo student arrested for weapons violations posts bail

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Killis, CSU Pueblo student arrested (photo courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

PUEBLO, Colo.– CSU Pueblo announced last night to staff, students and faculty that Robert Killis, a student arrested for weapons violations on campus, posted bail on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 9:30 p.m. and has been released.

Killis was arrested on Sept. 21., and since he has posted bail, a temporary civil protection order and a no-trespass on campus warning has been issued for him to prevent his presence on campus and other university-owned and leased property.

CSU Pueblo says that should Killis be spotted on campus, 9-1-1 should be called.

Click here to read Bulletin CSU Pueblo ALERTDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 