CSU Pueblo student arrested for weapons violations posts bail

PUEBLO, Colo.-- On Thursday, Oct. 7, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Pueblo Police officers were on a call nearthe area of 1100 block of E. 4th St.

While on that call, officers aired they heard multiple shots near the area.

Officers investigated the area and located two victims with gunshot wounds in the alley north of the900 block of E. 3rd Street.

One male was taken to a hospital having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section have launched an investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006or Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.