(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A five-year agreement signed between Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) and Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) will now allow students to obtain an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree at one central location.

The agreement comes as CSU Pueblo opens a new satellite campus at PPSC, and a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new shared space will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at PPSC. Students, faculty, staff, families, and friends of both campuses are invited to attend.

At the grand opening celebration, there will also be a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship, but students must be present to win.

“The expanded relationship between Pikes Peak State College and CSU Pueblo will help streamline the transfer of credits for any student seeking a four-year degree,” said PPSC President, Lance Bolton. “It will provide another way that PPSC can create pathways for our military students to be successful, and we are confident this will support enrollment growth at both institutions.”

Beginning this fall, upper-level classes will be offered to students to finish their associate’s degree and seamlessly transfer to CSU Pueblo, while remaining on the Centennial campus.

“We are grateful for our colleagues at Pikes Peak and our team at CSU Pueblo who have collaborated and made this agreement a reality,” stated CSU Pueblo President, Dr. Timothy Mottet.

Course offerings include options to complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in criminology and sociology.