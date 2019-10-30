CSPD warn kids and parents about stranger danger

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are warning the community about an incident that happened late Tuesday night where a man invited a child into his truck.

According to officers, the man was in a maroon truck and approached a child who was playing outside in the snow in the 8300 block of Winding Passage Drive.

Police said the man made a comment about how cold it was and offered her to “stay warm” inside of his vehicle.

The child yelled back, “no” and immediately went back inside to her house.

Colorado Springs Police Department wants to alert people about the seriousness of “stranger danger” that can lead to a child being harmed, abducted, or even exploited.

CSPD are grateful that the young child is safe but ask if you recognize the maroon truck or have any additional information, please call (719) 444-7000.