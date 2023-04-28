(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect after officers responded to calls of a DUI driver overnight on Thursday, April 27.

According to CSPD, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to the area of Parkmoor Village Drive and North Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park about an alleged DUI driver.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man and woman slumped over in a vehicle. Officers said they could see drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle.

Due to the high traffic on N. Academy Blvd. officers blocked the vehicle using marked police cars. When the suspect woke up, he allegedly tried to drive from the scene by pushing through the block.

He was unable to break through the blockade and the tires spun until the vehicle eventually caught fire and mechanically failed, according to officers.

The suspect, identified as Dionicio Martinez, allegedly then tried to run from police, but was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers said no one was injured during the incident.