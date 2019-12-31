CSPD trying to find good samaritan that helped save woman’s life

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a man who helped save a woman’s life.

The incident happened on December 15, at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Janitell Road and South Circle.

The officer said they were taking a woman to jail when she started having a medical emergency. On the side of the road, the officer started life-saving measures. Shortly, a good samaritan also stopped to help the officer.

As fire trucks and the ambulance arrived, the good samaritan left the scene. Officers were unable to get his name.

Now they are encouraging that person to call Sergeant Fred Walker at (719) 444-7240 so they can be properly thanked for saving a life.