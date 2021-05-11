WATCH LIVE: CSPD provides new information following deadly birthday party shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seven people are dead after a mass shooting inside a Colorado Springs home over the weekend.

The suspected gunman is among the casualties.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, during a late-night birthday party.

Colorado Springs Police say the suspect, believed to be the boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the mobile home, walked inside, and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life.

CSPD is planning to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to announce the names of the six victims and more details of the crime. That press conference will stream, live, on this page.

On Tuesday morning, a makeshift memorial was set up, just outside the mobile home where the shooting occurred. Flowers, candles, pictures of the the victims, stuffed animals and more items were battered by a mix of snow and rain that rolled through the region on Sunday. Still, the collection continued to grow.

The local chapter of the Salvation Army is on hand to provide grief support services. It is also helping house family members who have been displaced.

A handwritten sign outside the site of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend notes grief support is available for those in need.

Help is available for women who are threatened or assaulted by their partners. Anyone in need can contact TESSA‘s 24-hour safe line can call 719-633-3819.