(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received multiple cybertips from September 2022 and February 2023 of someone allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material online.

According to CSPD, ICAC received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud-based storage service and a gaming social media platform.

CSPD determined that all the cybertips were linked to the same suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Paul Nathaniel Leavitt.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, a search warrant was executed in the 5900 block of Vista Ridge Point, which is near the area of North Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive, where Leavitt was arrested and now facing charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, according to CSPD.

CSPD is the lead agency for the Colorado (ICAC) Task Force, which consists of 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. “The Colorado ICAC Task Force investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure Colorado’s most vulnerable victims,” according to CSPD.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force includes; detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, and a Special Agent with the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.