(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 12.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday at around 2:25 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near South Union Boulevard. When officers arrived they found an older model Ford truck with severe damage.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD tweeted about the crash stating the driver was trapped in the vehicle. CSFD and CSPD were able to free the driver, taking them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, however, they said that speed does appear to be a factor.